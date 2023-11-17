Kelly Olynyk plus his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 115-99 win against the Trail Blazers, Olynyk had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Olynyk's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-102)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.6 points per game last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 42.9 boards per game.

Conceding an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA last season, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 16 9 6 3 0 0 0

