Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 125-110 win over the Lakers (his last action) Murray posted nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

We're going to look at Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the NBA last year, giving up 123.1 points per game.

The Spurs gave up 45 rebounds on average last year, 26th in the league.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.8.

The Spurs conceded 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keegan Murray vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 35 18 4 1 2 0 1 2/1/2023 27 2 7 2 0 0 0 1/15/2023 28 12 5 2 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.