John Collins plus his Utah Jazz teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Collins put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 115-99 win against the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-122)

Over 14.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+114)

Over 8.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+158)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.6 points per game last year made the Suns the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns gave up 23.4 assists per contest last year (third in the league).

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 28 11 10 3 1 0 0

