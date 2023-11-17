John Collins is a player to watch when the Utah Jazz (4-7) and the Phoenix Suns (5-6) face off at Delta Center on Friday. Gametime is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz's Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Jazz defeated the Trail Blazers 115-99. With 30 points, Jordan Clarkson was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 30 1 3 2 0 4 Lauri Markkanen 21 9 0 1 1 2 Keyonte George 15 4 7 1 0 2

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, making 49% of shots from the field and 46.2% from downtown with 4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

Collins' numbers for the season are 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 27.3% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Clarkson posts 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk is posting 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

