You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen and other players on the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 23.5-point over/under for Markkanen on Friday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +140)

John Collins has recorded 13 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 11 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (8.5).

Collins has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +154)

Jordan Clarkson's 14.7-point scoring average is 5.8 less than Friday's prop total.

He collects 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Clarkson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's over/under (4.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 27.7 points Durant has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (28.5).

He has grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Durant's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Durant's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 10.5-point over/under for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (9.3).

He has collected 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

