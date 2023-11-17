Jazz vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (5-6) play the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.
Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|236.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 236.5 points.
- The average over/under for Utah's contests this season is 233.5, 3.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Utah has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Jazz vs Suns Additional Info
Jazz vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|3
|27.3%
|113.7
|227.7
|112.4
|231.9
|225.1
|Jazz
|6
|54.5%
|114
|227.7
|119.5
|231.9
|228.3
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- This season, Utah is 3-2-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).
- The Jazz's 114 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Utah has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
Jazz vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|5-6
|3-4
|8-3
|Suns
|6-5
|2-2
|7-4
Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights
|Jazz
|Suns
|114
|113.7
|13
|14
|4-4
|3-1
|4-4
|3-1
|119.5
|112.4
|26
|16
|3-0
|4-2
|2-1
|3-3
