The Phoenix Suns (5-6) play the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 236.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 236.5 points.

The average over/under for Utah's contests this season is 233.5, 3.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Utah has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Jazz vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 3 27.3% 113.7 227.7 112.4 231.9 225.1 Jazz 6 54.5% 114 227.7 119.5 231.9 228.3

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

This season, Utah is 3-2-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

The Jazz's 114 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns allow to opponents.

Utah has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Splits

Jazz and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 5-6 3-4 8-3 Suns 6-5 2-2 7-4

Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights

Jazz Suns 114 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 4-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

