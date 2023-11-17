On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (5-6) face the Utah Jazz (4-7) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Suns matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (16th in the league).

The Jazz's -61 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 114 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 119.5 per contest (26th in league).

These two teams average a combined 227.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 231.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

Utah has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Jazz Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Lauri Markkanen 24.5 -115 24.3 Jordan Clarkson 23.5 -115 14.7 John Collins 14.5 -110 13.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Lauri Markkanen or another Jazz player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Jazz and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +25000 - Suns +650 +325 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.