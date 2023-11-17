Jazz vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (5-6) face the Utah Jazz (4-7) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Suns matchup.
Jazz vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Suns (-5.5)
|236.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Suns (-5)
|236.5
|-215
|+180
Jazz vs Suns Additional Info
Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (16th in the league).
- The Jazz's -61 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 114 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 119.5 per contest (26th in league).
- These two teams average a combined 227.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 231.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- Utah has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
Jazz Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Lauri Markkanen
|24.5
|-115
|24.3
|Jordan Clarkson
|23.5
|-115
|14.7
|John Collins
|14.5
|-110
|13.0
Jazz and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|Suns
|+650
|+325
|-
