The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 15, Barnes produced 13 points and four steals in a 125-110 win versus the Lakers.

We're going to examine Barnes' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 123.1 points per contest last season made the Spurs the worst squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 45 rebounds per game last season, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Spurs were 29th in the league defensively last season, allowing 26.8 per game.

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.6 makes per contest.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 37 15 4 1 1 0 2 2/1/2023 36 14 6 1 2 0 1 1/15/2023 39 29 2 2 4 1 0 11/17/2022 29 16 8 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.