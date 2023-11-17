Collin Sexton and his Utah Jazz teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 115-99 win against the Trail Blazers, Sexton tallied 13 points, seven assists and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Sexton, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sexton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns conceded 111.6 points per game last year, sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per game last year, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.

The Suns gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were third in the league last season, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Collin Sexton vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 23 14 2 6 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.