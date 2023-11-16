Should you wager on Zach Whitecloud to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud 2022-23 stats and insights

In five of 59 games last season, Whitecloud scored -- but just one goal each time.

Whitecloud produced no points on the power play last season.

Whitecloud averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, giving up 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

