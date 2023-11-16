The Vegas Golden Knights, including William Karlsson, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Karlsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

William Karlsson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:57 per game on the ice, is +12.

Karlsson has scored a goal in seven of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 12 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In nine of 16 games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 56.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 3 18 Points 3 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

