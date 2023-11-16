In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on William Carrier to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Carrier has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:30 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 7-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 9:45 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

