The Vegas Golden Knights, Shea Theodore included, will play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Theodore available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Shea Theodore vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Theodore has averaged 23:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Theodore has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Theodore has a point in eight games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Theodore has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Theodore goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 3 12 Points 2 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

