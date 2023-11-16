Can we expect Shea Theodore lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Theodore stats and insights

  • Theodore has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
  • Theodore's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Theodore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 25:19 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:13 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:36 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 25:04 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

