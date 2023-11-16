Should you wager on Pavel Dorofeyev to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420

Dorofeyev stats and insights

  • Dorofeyev has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:06 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:39 Home L 4-3 OT
10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

