Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 16?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Cotter stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Cotter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|10:19
|Home
|W 3-2
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
