The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, and has scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 10:19 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

