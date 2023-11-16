The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 10:19 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

