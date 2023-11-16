Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for Stone are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mark Stone vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 19:17 on the ice per game.

In three of 16 games this season, Stone has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 16 games this season, Stone has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Stone has an assist in seven of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Stone's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 2 14 Points 0 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

