On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Mark Stone going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Stone has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:32 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

