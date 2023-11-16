On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Mark Stone going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Stone has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:32 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

