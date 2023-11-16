The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +1.

Marchessault has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 16 games this season, Marchessault has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in three of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 3 9 Points 3 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

