Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in four of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Marchessault's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 3 3 0 15:54 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

