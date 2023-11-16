The Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eichel are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jack Eichel vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 20:13 on the ice per game.

In five of 16 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 11 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 16 games this year, Eichel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Eichel hits the over on his points prop total is 36.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 3 15 Points 3 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

