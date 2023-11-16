In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jack Eichel to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

Eichel has scored in five of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Eichel has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Eichel averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:31 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:38 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:59 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 18:15 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

