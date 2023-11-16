The Vegas Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev included, will meet the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Barbashev interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 15:01 on the ice per game.

Barbashev has a goal in four of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barbashev has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In one of 16 games this season, Barbashev has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Barbashev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 4 5 Points 3 4 Goals 2 1 Assists 1

