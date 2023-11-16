In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Ivan Barbashev to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:48 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 1 1 15:38 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:54 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:08 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

