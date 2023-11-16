Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Canadiens on November 16, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for William Karlsson, Cole Caufield and others when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Prediction
|Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has scored 18 points in 16 games (eight goals and 10 assists).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 15 points (six goals, nine assists) to the team.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Mark Stone's 14 points this season have come via four goals and 10 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Caufield has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and collected nine assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 14 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 4.0 shots per game, shooting 7.8%.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Sean Monahan Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Sean Monahan is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with 13 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and seven assists in 16 games.
Monahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.