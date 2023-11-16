Bookmakers have set player props for William Karlsson, Cole Caufield and others when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has scored 18 points in 16 games (eight goals and 10 assists).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1 vs. Kings Nov. 8 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 2

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 15 points (six goals, nine assists) to the team.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 5 1 1 2 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Mark Stone's 14 points this season have come via four goals and 10 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 7 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 2 4 5

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Caufield has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and collected nine assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 14 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 4.0 shots per game, shooting 7.8%.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Monahan is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with 13 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and seven assists in 16 games.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Red Wings Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2

