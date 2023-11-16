Golden Knights vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights fell to the Washington Capitals 3-0 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Golden Knights (-190)
|Canadiens (+155)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 69.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (9-4).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Vegas has gone 6-1 (winning 85.7%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 65.5%.
- Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in seven of 16 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Rankings
Golden Knights Total (Rank)
Canadiens Total (Rank)
|55 (3rd)
Goals
|44 (22nd)
|35 (3rd)
Goals Allowed
|53 (24th)
|11 (14th)
Power Play Goals
|14 (6th)
|7 (7th)
Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (26th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 games.
- Vegas went over in four of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights net the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 55 this season.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding only 35 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +20 this season.
