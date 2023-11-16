The Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights fell to the Washington Capitals 3-0 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-190) Canadiens (+155) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 69.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (9-4).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Vegas has gone 6-1 (winning 85.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in seven of 16 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 55 (3rd) Goals 44 (22nd) 35 (3rd) Goals Allowed 53 (24th) 11 (14th) Power Play Goals 14 (6th) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (26th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

Vegas went over in four of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights net the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 55 this season.

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding only 35 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +20 this season.

