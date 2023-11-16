When the Vegas Golden Knights face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Jack Eichel and Nicholas Suzuki will be among the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

William Karlsson has been a major player for Vegas this season, collecting 18 points in 16 games.

Eichel has six goals and nine assists, equaling 15 points (0.9 per game).

Mark Stone has 14 points for Vegas, via four goals and 10 assists.

Logan Thompson's record is 5-2-0. He has given up 16 goals (2.27 goals against average) and racked up 196 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his team with 14 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored five goals and nine assists in 16 games (playing 19:14 per game).

Suzuki is a key contributor for Montreal, with 13 total points this season. In 16 games, he has netted six goals and provided seven assists.

This season, Montreal's Sean Monahan has 13 points, courtesy of six goals (first on team) and seven assists (third).

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 1-1-0 this season, amassing 56 saves and permitting six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 9th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.75 25th 3rd 2.19 Goals Allowed 3.31 20th 16th 30.8 Shots 29.9 22nd 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 13th 21.57% Power Play % 21.54% 14th 7th 86% Penalty Kill % 77.27% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.