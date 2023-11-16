The Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-0 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Canadiens were beaten by the Calgary Flames 2-1 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

During the past 10 games for the Golden Knights (6-3-1), their offense has totaled 31 goals while their defense has allowed 21 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (17.2%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-190)

Golden Knights (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 12-3-1 overall and 3-1-4 in overtime matchups.

Vegas has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Golden Knights scored only one goal, they lost.

Vegas has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 11 games (10-0-1, 21 points).

In the three games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 5-3-0 (10 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 6-0-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 9th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.75 25th 3rd 2.19 Goals Allowed 3.31 20th 16th 30.8 Shots 29.9 22nd 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 13th 21.57% Power Play % 21.54% 14th 7th 86% Penalty Kill % 77.27% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.