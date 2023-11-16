Thursday's NHL play includes the Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) visiting the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) at Bell Centre. The Canadiens are big underdogs (+155 on the moneyline) against the Golden Knights (-190) ahead of the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has played eight games this season with over 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have gone 9-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Vegas has compiled a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).

Montreal has gone 3-3 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-6 4-6-0 6.2 3.10 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.10 2.10 5 17.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 2.60 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.60 3.00 10 24.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.