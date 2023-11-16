The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Golden Knights vs Canadiens Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Golden Knights Canadiens 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 35 total goals (only 2.2 per game) to rank third.

The Golden Knights' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 16 8 10 18 7 10 61.2% Jack Eichel 16 6 9 15 11 16 45.9% Mark Stone 16 4 10 14 10 19 - Shea Theodore 16 3 9 12 12 9 - Chandler Stephenson 13 2 8 10 3 4 51.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 53 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals over that stretch.

