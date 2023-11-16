How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at Bell Centre in Montréal.
Check out the Golden Knights-Canadiens matchup on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|Canadiens
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 35 total goals (only 2.2 per game) to rank third.
- The Golden Knights' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|16
|8
|10
|18
|7
|10
|61.2%
|Jack Eichel
|16
|6
|9
|15
|11
|16
|45.9%
|Mark Stone
|16
|4
|10
|14
|10
|19
|-
|Shea Theodore
|16
|3
|9
|12
|12
|9
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|51.1%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 53 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 26 goals over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|16
|5
|9
|14
|7
|6
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|16
|6
|7
|13
|14
|6
|50.7%
|Sean Monahan
|16
|6
|7
|13
|9
|8
|60%
|Michael Matheson
|16
|4
|8
|12
|22
|4
|-
|Brendan Gallagher
|16
|5
|3
|8
|7
|5
|60%
