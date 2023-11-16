As they get ready to play the Montreal Canadiens (7-7-2) on Thursday, November 16 at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (12-3-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body Chandler Stephenson C Questionable Upper Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the third-highest scoring team in the league.

Their +20 goal differential is second-best in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Montreal allows 3.3 goals per game (53 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6

