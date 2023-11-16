Should you wager on Brett Howden to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).

Howden has no points on the power play.

Howden averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

