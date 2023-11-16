Will Brayden McNabb light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

McNabb has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:03 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:31 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:27 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:53 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:34 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

