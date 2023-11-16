For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ben Hutton a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hutton stats and insights

  • Hutton is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Hutton has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 5-2
10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 3-2 SO
10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1
10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.