Will Ben Hutton Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 16?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ben Hutton a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hutton stats and insights
- Hutton is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Hutton has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hutton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.