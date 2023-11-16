The Vegas Golden Knights, including Alex Pietrangelo, take the ice Thursday versus the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:18 per game on the ice, is +5.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in one of 11 games this season.

Pietrangelo has a point in six of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Pietrangelo has had an assist in a game six times this year over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 50% that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 11 Games 3 9 Points 2 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

