Should you bet on Alex Pietrangelo to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

  • Pietrangelo has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Pietrangelo's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 22:30 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:10 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:30 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 26:50 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:37 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:13 Home L 4-3 OT
10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

