Should you bet on Alex Pietrangelo to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

Pietrangelo has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Pietrangelo's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 22:30 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:10 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:30 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 26:50 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:37 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:13 Home L 4-3 OT 10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

