Should you wager on Alec Martinez to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Martinez has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.

Martinez's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

