The Northwestern Wildcats versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a game to watch on Wednesday's college basketball schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Hampton Pirates vs. No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Carmichael Arena
  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Hampton vs. North Carolina

  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Alabama State Hornets vs. No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Oklahoma

New Orleans Privateers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
  • Location: Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch New Orleans vs. Mississippi State

  • TV: SEC Network+

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: State Farm Center
  • Location: Champaign, Illinois

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Illinois

  • TV: B1G+

Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Purcell Pavilion
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Notre Dame

Elon Phoenix vs. No. 14 NC State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Reynolds Coliseum
  • Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch Elon vs. NC State

  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Temple Owls vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Temple vs. Ole Miss

  • TV: SEC Network+

