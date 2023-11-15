The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) and the Pacific Tigers (1-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Lawlor Events Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Nevada's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Pacific's .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS Record).

Nevada vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 72.6 148.4 67.8 145.5 138.2 Pacific 75.8 148.4 77.7 145.5 150.0

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wolf Pack scored 5.1 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Tigers allowed (77.7).

Nevada had a 4-2 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 77.7 points.

Nevada vs. Pacific Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 17-12-0 17-12-0 Pacific 15-14-0 16-13-0

Nevada vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Pacific 14-1 Home Record 7-10 6-7 Away Record 7-7 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

