Nevada vs. Pacific November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (0-1) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
Nevada vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Nevada Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Pacific Top Players (2022-23)
- Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Nevada vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|155th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|347th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|27.9
|347th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.0
|35th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
