The Pacific Tigers (0-1) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Nevada vs. Pacific Game Information

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nevada vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank
155th 72.6 Points Scored 75.8 77th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 77.7 347th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 27.9 347th
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.0 35th
81st 14.4 Assists 12.6 211th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.2 113th

