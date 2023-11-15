The Pacific Tigers (0-1) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Nevada vs. Pacific Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nevada vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 155th 72.6 Points Scored 75.8 77th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 77.7 347th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 27.9 347th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.0 35th 81st 14.4 Assists 12.6 211th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.2 113th

