Wednesday's game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) and Pacific Tigers (1-1) going head to head at Lawlor Events Center has a projected final score of 82-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Nevada, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nevada vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 82, Pacific 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-16.8)

Nevada (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nevada Performance Insights

Offensively, Nevada was the 155th-ranked squad in the country (72.6 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 105th (67.8 points conceded per game).

The Wolf Pack were 258th in the country in rebounds per game (30.5) and 155th in rebounds allowed (30.8) last year.

At 14.4 assists per game last year, Nevada was 81st in the country.

At 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc last year, the Wolf Pack were 200th and 122nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.7% from beyond the arc last year, Nevada was 240th and 110th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Nevada took 37.8% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.8% of Nevada's baskets were 3-pointers, and 70.2% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.