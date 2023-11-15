Nevada vs. Pacific: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
The Pacific Tigers (1-1) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Pacific matchup in this article.
Nevada vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nevada vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Pacific Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-12.5)
|149.5
|-1000
|+625
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-13.5)
|149.5
|-1200
|+720
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nevada vs. Pacific Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Nevada compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 17 Wolf Pack games last season went over the point total.
- Pacific went 15-14-0 ATS last year.
- The Tigers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.
Nevada Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nevada is 82nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 165th, according to computer rankings.
- Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.