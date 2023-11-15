The Pacific Tigers (1-1) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Pacific matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Nevada vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Pacific Moneyline
BetMGM Nevada (-12.5) 149.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Nevada (-13.5) 149.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Pacific Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Nevada compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of 17 Wolf Pack games last season went over the point total.
  • Pacific went 15-14-0 ATS last year.
  • The Tigers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

Nevada Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nevada is 82nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 165th, according to computer rankings.
  • Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

