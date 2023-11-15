The Pacific Tigers (1-1) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Pacific matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Nevada vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Pacific Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nevada compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 17 Wolf Pack games last season went over the point total.

Pacific went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nevada is 82nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 165th, according to computer rankings.

Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

