The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) take the court against the Pacific Tigers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: MW Network

Nevada Stats Insights

Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

Nevada had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 347th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolf Pack finished 258th.

Last year, the Wolf Pack scored 72.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up.

Nevada went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Nevada played better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Wolf Pack gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (67.5).

Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule