The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) take the court against the Pacific Tigers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: MW Network

Nevada Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
  • Nevada had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 347th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolf Pack finished 258th.
  • Last year, the Wolf Pack scored 72.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up.
  • Nevada went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Nevada played better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Wolf Pack gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (67.5).
  • Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Sacramento State W 77-63 Lawlor Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Washington W 83-76 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/15/2023 Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
11/18/2023 Portland - Lawlor Events Center
11/29/2023 Montana - Lawlor Events Center

