How to Watch Nevada vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) take the court against the Pacific Tigers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on MW Network.
Nevada vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: MW Network
Nevada Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
- Nevada had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 347th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolf Pack finished 258th.
- Last year, the Wolf Pack scored 72.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up.
- Nevada went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Nevada played better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Wolf Pack gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (67.5).
- Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 77-63
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Washington
|W 83-76
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Portland
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Montana
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
