The Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Monk had 13 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-120 win against the Cavaliers.

In this article we will look at Monk's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+130)

Over 4.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

The Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds on average last year, 25th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.7 per game.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Lakers were 18th in the league in that category.

Malik Monk vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 25 22 3 3 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.