The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings have also won three games in a row.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 112

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.2)

Lakers (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Lakers have covered less often than the Kings this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-7-0, as opposed to the 5-4-0 record of the Kings.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Sacramento is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 45.5% of the time this season (five out of 11), less often than Sacramento's games have (five out of nine).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Kings are 1-1, while the Lakers are 5-2 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Kings are 13th in the NBA on offense (113.4 points scored per game) and 18th on defense (114.4 points conceded).

On the glass, Sacramento is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 13th in rebounds conceded (43 per game).

The Kings are ninth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2023-24.

With 13.2 turnovers committed per game and 14.2 turnovers forced, Sacramento is 10th and 15th in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.2). But they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.

