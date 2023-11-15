The Sacramento Kings (5-4) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) are scheduled to match up on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Keegan Murray is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings topped the Cavaliers on Monday, 132-120. Their top scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 28 2 6 1 0 2 Keegan Murray 25 8 1 1 0 5 Domantas Sabonis 23 9 10 0 2 1

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 15.0 boards per contest.

Murray's numbers for the season are 16.0 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

Harrison Barnes' numbers on the season are 17.0 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Malik Monk averages 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the field and 35.0% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 26.9% from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

