The Sacramento Kings (5-4) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5), who have won three straight as well.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.

Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.

The 113.4 points per game the Kings average are only 1.7 fewer points than the Lakers give up (115.1).

When Sacramento puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 4-0.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are scoring 120.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 104.3 points per contest.

Sacramento gives up 117 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.3 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Kings have fared better at home this season, averaging 14.6 threes per game with a 34.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Kings Injuries