How to Watch the Kings vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (5-4) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5), who have won three straight as well.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Kings.
Kings vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs Lakers Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
- Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.
- The 113.4 points per game the Kings average are only 1.7 fewer points than the Lakers give up (115.1).
- When Sacramento puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 4-0.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are scoring 120.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 104.3 points per contest.
- Sacramento gives up 117 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.3 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Kings have fared better at home this season, averaging 14.6 threes per game with a 34.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
