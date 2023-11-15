The Sacramento Kings (5-4) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings are coming off of a 132-120 victory over the Cavaliers in their most recent outing on Monday. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 28 points paced the Kings in the win.

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf Alex Len C Out Ankle 0.0 0.0 0.0

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 233.5

