The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings have also won three games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -1.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.
  • Sacramento has had an average of 227.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Sacramento has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Kings have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
  • Sacramento has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 4 36.4% 113.1 226.5 115.1 229.5 225.1
Kings 5 55.6% 113.4 226.5 114.4 229.5 228.2

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has performed better against the spread at home (3-2-0) than away (2-2-0) this year.
  • The Kings put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (115.1).
  • When it scores more than 115.1 points, Sacramento is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Kings and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 5-4 2-0 5-4
Lakers 4-7 2-5 5-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Lakers Point Insights

Kings Lakers
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
4-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-1
114.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.1
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
2-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-3
1-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.