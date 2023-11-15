The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings have also won three games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Kings vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 233.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.

Sacramento has had an average of 227.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Sacramento has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Kings have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

Sacramento has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Kings vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 4 36.4% 113.1 226.5 115.1 229.5 225.1 Kings 5 55.6% 113.4 226.5 114.4 229.5 228.2

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has performed better against the spread at home (3-2-0) than away (2-2-0) this year.

The Kings put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (115.1).

When it scores more than 115.1 points, Sacramento is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Kings and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 5-4 2-0 5-4 Lakers 4-7 2-5 5-6

Kings vs. Lakers Point Insights

Kings Lakers 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 115.1 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-3 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

