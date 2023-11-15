Kings vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings have also won three games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.
Kings vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|233.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.
- Sacramento has had an average of 227.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Sacramento has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Kings have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
- Sacramento has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Kings vs Lakers Additional Info
Kings vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|4
|36.4%
|113.1
|226.5
|115.1
|229.5
|225.1
|Kings
|5
|55.6%
|113.4
|226.5
|114.4
|229.5
|228.2
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has performed better against the spread at home (3-2-0) than away (2-2-0) this year.
- The Kings put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (115.1).
- When it scores more than 115.1 points, Sacramento is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
Kings vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|5-4
|2-0
|5-4
|Lakers
|4-7
|2-5
|5-6
Kings vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Kings
|Lakers
|113.4
|113.1
|13
|15
|3-1
|3-2
|4-0
|4-1
|114.4
|115.1
|18
|19
|2-1
|2-3
|1-2
|4-1
