The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) are home in Pacific Division action versus the Sacramento Kings (2-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 boards and 7.3 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes posted 15 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists last season, shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Malik Monk's stats last season were 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Keegan Murray's numbers last season were 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 rebounds per contest.

LeBron James puts up 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 30% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kings vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Kings 117.2 Points Avg. 120.7 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 48.2% Field Goal % 49.4% 34.6% Three Point % 36.9%

